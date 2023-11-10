KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $3,616,658. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,598. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.83.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.