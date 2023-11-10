KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.60. 25,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,805. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $215.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

