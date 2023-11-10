KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth $5,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth $19,034,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Trading Up 0.5 %

BCPC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. 660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average is $129.48. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

