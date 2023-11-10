KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.53. 398,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,033. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.02 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.30 and its 200-day moving average is $390.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

