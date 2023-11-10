KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,224,000 after purchasing an additional 781,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,368,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 372,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.99. 15,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

