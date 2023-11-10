KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medpace by 5,285.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Medpace by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Medpace by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,854 shares of company stock worth $85,834,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $271.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,864. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

