KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,228,000 after acquiring an additional 127,976 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. 42,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

