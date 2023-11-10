KLR Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

