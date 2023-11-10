KLR Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.54. 3,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,390. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.92.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $1,188,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,526,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $71,109.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,188,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,526,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,547 shares of company stock worth $4,532,209. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.