Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday. 871,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session's volume of 647,916 shares.The stock last traded at $55.47 and had previously closed at $55.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNF. DA Davidson raised their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $256,508,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $46,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

