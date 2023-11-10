Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

