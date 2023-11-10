Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Down 11.1%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 161,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 386,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Kootenay Silver

(Get Free Report)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.