Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after acquiring an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Graco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.