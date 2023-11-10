Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

