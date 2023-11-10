Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

