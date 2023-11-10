Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

PXD opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

