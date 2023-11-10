Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $213.97 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

