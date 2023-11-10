Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

