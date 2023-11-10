Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 59.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.9% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 329,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.0 %

NTR stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.