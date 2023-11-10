Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $240.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average of $221.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

