Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

