Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.