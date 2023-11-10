Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

