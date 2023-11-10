Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

