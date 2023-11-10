Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

