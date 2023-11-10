Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Foot Locker worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 341.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after buying an additional 1,995,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of FL opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

