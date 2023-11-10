Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.