Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 832,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

