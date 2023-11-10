Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Investment House LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

PayPal Trading Down 1.5 %

PYPL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

