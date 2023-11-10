Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

