Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.91. The firm has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

