Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,329 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

