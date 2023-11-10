Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $435.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

