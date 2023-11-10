Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,791 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $202.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

