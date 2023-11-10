Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

