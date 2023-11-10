Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 411 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,202,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

