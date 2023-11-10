Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 634 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.