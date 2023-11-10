Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

