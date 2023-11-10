Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

IDXX opened at $418.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.