Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

