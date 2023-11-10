Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE SYF opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

