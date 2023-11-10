Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 259,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,434. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 708,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

