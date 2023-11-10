Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

KRUS opened at $56.36 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $626.16 million, a P/E ratio of 563.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

