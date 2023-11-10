L.M. Kohn & Company Buys New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 295.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

