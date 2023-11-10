L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

