L.M. Kohn & Company Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $236.00 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.06. The company has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

