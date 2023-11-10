L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

