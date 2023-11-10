L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 700 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

