L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $232.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

