L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

